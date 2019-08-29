Home

William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
01324 623009
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Notice

Archie LIVINGSTONE Notice
LIVINGSTONE Archie Alan, Gillian and family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support received following the recent loss of our dad, Archie. Thanks to all who attended his funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium and kindly donated the sum of £550, which will be given in his memory to Strathcarron Hospice. Special thanks to Reverend Ian Wilkie, Grahamston United Parish Church for his excellent service and comforting words, to Jim Snedden and staff at William Scott Funeral Directors for their personal and caring arrangements and to Falkirk Golf Club for the catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
