LIVINGSTONE Archie Peacefully, at FVRH, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Rita, much loved dad of Alan and Gillian, father-in-law to Elaine and Stephen, cherished grandfather of Nicola, Michael, Jordan and Christie. Former player with Falkirk Lions Ice Hockey Team. Funeral service will be at 3.15 pm, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019