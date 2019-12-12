|
|
|
DAVIDSON Anthony Peacefully, passed away at Glenbervie Care Home, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Anthony, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of Audrey, loving uncle and Godfather. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, if you wish to make a donation, this will be passed to Glenbervie Care Home.
I see you not, I hear you not,
Yet you are still with me,
And always will be,
Loving wife Audrey xx.
My best friend for over 40 years,
I will truly miss him. A true gentleman.
Phil xx.
Forever in our hearts,
Elizabeth Anne, Dawn and Robert xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019