Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony DAVIDSON

Notice Condolences

Anthony DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Anthony Peacefully, passed away at Glenbervie Care Home, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Anthony, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of Audrey, loving uncle and Godfather. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, if you wish to make a donation, this will be passed to Glenbervie Care Home.
I see you not, I hear you not,
Yet you are still with me,
And always will be,
Loving wife Audrey xx.
My best friend for over 40 years,
I will truly miss him. A true gentleman.
Phil xx.
Forever in our hearts,
Elizabeth Anne, Dawn and Robert xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -