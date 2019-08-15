Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00
St Francis Xavier Church
Falkirk
Annie O'FEE Notice
O'FEE Annie Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Nan, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Gerard, Barbara and Anne, a loving and cherished grandma, great-grandma and friend to many. Funeral Mass will take place Monday, August 19, 2019, 10 am, at St Francis Xavier Church, Falkirk, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A special thank you to the staff at Dorrator Court and Camelon Medical Practice for the loving and caring support given to Nan.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
