INGRAM Anne (nee McDermott) Peacefully, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at FVRH, Anne, aged 78 years, beloved wife of Ian, mum, mother-in-law and gran to Christie and Marc.
We little knew that morning,
God was to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In your passing we do the same.
Funeral at Muiravonside Parish Church on Tuesday, October 29, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Muiravonside Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
