|
|
|
GRAY Anne (nee Sneddon) Anne Gray (nee Sneddon), aged 87, wife of the late Michael Gray, sadly passed away at FVRH on October 14, 2019. Loving mum to Iain, Carol and Dianne, mum-in-law to Lynn and Alan, gran to Callum, Heather, Nicola and Hazell and great-gran to Toby, Ella and Jemma. A beautiful memory is all we have left,
Of one we loved and never forget,
No longer with us, our lives to share,
But in our hearts, she is always there. Funeral to be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, October 24, at 1 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019