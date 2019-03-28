|
ANDERSON Anne Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Anne, aged 79 years, beloved wife of James and mother of James, Suzanne
and Jacqueline.
There comes a time for all of us,
When we must say goodbye,
But memories of those we love,
Live on and never die.
Although the curtain falls at last,
Is that a cause to grieve?
The future life is brighter still,
If only we believe. For funeal details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare on 01324 623788.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
