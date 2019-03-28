Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk
20 Kerse Lane
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 1RQ
01324 623 788
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Anne ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Anne Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Anne, aged 79 years, beloved wife of James and mother of James, Suzanne
and Jacqueline.
There comes a time for all of us,
When we must say goodbye,
But memories of those we love,
Live on and never die.
Although the curtain falls at last,
Is that a cause to grieve?
The future life is brighter still,
If only we believe. For funeal details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare on 01324 623788.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.