Notice WARDROPE Ann (Annie) Following the loss of a much loved wife, mother, gran, great-gran and dear friend. The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and support. A special thanks also to the staff at Summerford House Care Home and also the nurses and doctors at FVRH Renal Unit who cared for Annie so beautifully and helped the whole family at this hard time. The family would also like to thank Minister Eric Du Toit for his comforting service at the crematorium and the interment on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The family are grateful for all donations received and have chosen FVRH Renal Unit in donating £375.80. Finally for all their care, sensitive attention, help and support, all the staff at the Co-op Funeralcare, Falkirk. Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019