MAXWELL Ann Peacefully, on June 4, 2019, Ann Maxwell (nee Campbell), aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Sam (Uel), dear mum of Lynne, mother-in-law of Johnny, grandma of Max, Alex and Izzy, beloved sister of Hugh and a sadly missed auntie. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
