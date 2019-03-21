Resources More Obituaries for Andrew McDERMOTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew McDERMOTT

Andrew Andrew's family would like to thank all his friends and neighbours for their support and condolences. Thank you also to Philip Hacking for his support and comforting service of remembrance at Muiravonside Church and Cemetery, to Lyn Callahan and the Marie Curie nurses for their compassion during Andrew's last hours, to Jim, Margaret and the staff of William Scott's for their professional and personal funeral services, to Elaine Finlay for playing the organ, to Muiravonside Church for hosting the service, to The Grange Manor for their catering services and finally to the many who attended the service and donated £797.10 to Andrew's beloved Church. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices