BINNIE Andrew For my husband Andrew,

Thank you for your endless love,

That will help me through each day,

And thank you for the memories.

That will never fade away,

You're the man I love,

And was proud to be your wife.

And everyday in some way,

I will celebrate your life,

As long as memories last,

You will stay in my heart.

Your loving wife Brenda xxx.

Dad I will miss you,

A beautiful memory dearer than gold,

Of a father whose worth can never be told,

There's a place in my heart no-one can fill,

I will miss you dad, and always will.

Your daughter Mandy and family xx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019