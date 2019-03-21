|
BINNIE Andrew Sadly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 12, 2019, Andrew
Binnie, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Brenda (nee Robinson), beloved father of Ronald, Michael and Amanda, also adopted daughters Avril and Julie. A loving grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at New Grandsable Cemetery at 2 pm.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering to support the work of The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
