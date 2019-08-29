Resources More Obituaries for Andrew BEURSKENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew BEURSKENS

Notice BEURSKENS Andrew The family of the late Andrew Beurskens wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thank you to FVRH, Bankview Day Care for their kindness and care they gave to Andrew and to Kirsty for all her hard work sorting the photos and more, to Dawn for all the running about and to Steven O'Connor Funeral Director for his support and personal service. Thank you to Susan Chown celebrant for an excellent delivery of service. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices