BEURSKENS Andrew Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 10, 2019. Andrew, much loved husband of Helen, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

I've lost my life's companion,

A life linked with my own,

You're still mine to remember,

A husband proud to own.

A face is from our household gone,

A voice we loved is stilled,

A chair is vacant in our home,

Which never can be filled.

Looking back with tenderness,

Along the path we trod,

I bless the years I spent with you,

And leave the rest to God.

The golden years we spent together,

Are not forgotten, they are ours forever.

Eternally your loving wife Helen x.

Remembering you is easy dad,

We do it every day,

And missing you is something,

That will never go away.

Love Henry, Diane, Elizabeth and Malcolm.

Na night x.

From the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dad you were someone special,

You fell asleep with only memories for us to keep.

Love Diane, Stuart, Steven and Jamie x.

For funeral details please contact Steven O'Connor on Camelon 637722. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019