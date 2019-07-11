|
BARR Andrew (Andy) Suddenly, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at FVRH, Andy, aged 88 years, beloved husband of the late Margaret.
You can only have one dad,
Patient, kind and true,
No other friend you find,
Will be the same to you,
I look upon his picture,
Fond memories I recall,
A face full of sunshine,
A golden smile for all.
From all the family.
The funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, July 12, at 10.45 am, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019