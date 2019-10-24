|
RANKINE Allison (Alice) Slept away at Carrondale Care Home, on October 14, 2019, Alice, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Andy, much loved mother to Stanley and Lynn, mother-in-law to Joyce and Alan, grandmother to Fiona and great grandmother to Chloe and Murray.
God saw that she was weary,
And the hill was hard to climb,
So he closed her weary eyelids,
And whispered peace be thine,
Forever in our hearts and memories. From your loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019