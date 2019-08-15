Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00
Falkirk Trinity Church of Scotland
Manse Place
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison MACDONALD

Notice Condolences

Alison MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD Alison Suddenly, on August 5, 2019, Alison Macdonald, aged 80 years, of Larbert. Much loved wife of Ian, dear mother of Lorna and Garry and proud grandmother. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, on Monday, August 26, in Falkirk Trinity Church of Scotland, Manse Place, FK1 1JN, at 10.00 am and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am. No flowers, please. Donations if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.