MACDONALD Alison Suddenly, on August 5, 2019, Alison Macdonald, aged 80 years, of Larbert. Much loved wife of Ian, dear mother of Lorna and Garry and proud grandmother. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, on Monday, August 26, in Falkirk Trinity Church of Scotland, Manse Place, FK1 1JN, at 10.00 am and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am. No flowers, please. Donations if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019