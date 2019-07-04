|
ALEXANDER Alison (nee Lawson) (Stenhousemuir / Peterhead)
Passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Alison Fyvie Alexander, 59, cherished mum of Simon, Sarah and Stefan, a dear daughter to Doreen, dearly loved sister to Graham and beloved daughter of the late Ernest, also a much loved cousin, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, auntie and friend to many.
A mother holds her children's hands for a little while but their hearts forever. Funeral to take place at Larbert East Church, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11.15 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice, thank you.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019