Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alison ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison ALEXANDER

Notice Condolences

Alison ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Alison (nee Lawson) (Stenhousemuir / Peterhead)
Passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Alison Fyvie Alexander, 59, cherished mum of Simon, Sarah and Stefan, a dear daughter to Doreen, dearly loved sister to Graham and beloved daughter of the late Ernest, also a much loved cousin, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, auntie and friend to many.
A mother holds her children's hands for a little while but their hearts forever. Funeral to take place at Larbert East Church, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11.15 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice, thank you.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.