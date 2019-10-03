Home

Alexander WATSON

WATSON Alexander Passed away peacefully, aged 72, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Dearly loved father of Michael and Neil, mother-in-law to Julie and Donna, much loved grandpa of Calum, Ryan, Gregor, Penny and Henry.
Now reunited with his beloved
wife Kathleen.
Alexander's funeral service will take place in Polmont Old Parish Church and thereafter at Polmont Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiring offering for donations, if so desired, to St Margaret's House, Polmont. For funeral arrangements please contact William Scott Funeral Directors on Tel: 01324 623009.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
