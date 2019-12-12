Home

Alexander (Alex) WALKER

WALKER Alexander (Alex) Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on November 30, 2019, Alex, aged 78 years. A sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01324 875107. In tears we saw you sinking, we watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken, you fought so hard to stay,
Until we meet again. Peter, Morag and Davy xx.
As we love you, so we miss you. Love Courtney, Mo and Sophia xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
