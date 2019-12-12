Home

Alexander (Alex) STEVENSON

STEVENSON Alexander (Alex) At home in Carronshore on December 4, 2019. Alex, aged 83 years, beloved husband to Jean, brilliant dad, father-in-law and best pops ever to all his family.
A beautiful memory is all we have left,
Of one we loved and will never forget,
No longer with us, our lives to share,
But in our hearts you will always be there.
Alex, you were my rock.
Loving wife Jean (Jeanette) and family xx.
Funeral service will be held in Collumbine Service Room, at 10.00 am, on Friday, December 13, 2019 and thereafter to interment at Camelon Cemetery, at approximately 10..45 am. Family flowers only. Donations to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
