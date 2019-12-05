Home

MORRISON Alexander Peacefully, at Wallside Grange Care Home, on November 29, 2019, Alex, aged 91 years. Beloved dad of Sandra, father-in-law of Jim, also a sadly missed papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Wallside Grange Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
