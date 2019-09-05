|
|
|
McCOLL
Alexander Peacefully, at Wheatlands Care Home, Bonnybridge, surrounded by his loving family on September 1, 2019, Alexander, aged 79 years. A much loved and sadly missed husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather x.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Wheatlands Comfort Fund.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019