More Obituaries for Alexander CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander CAMPBELL

Alexander CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Alexander Peacefully, at home, on December 16, 2019, Alexander, aged 84 years. Proprietor for 34 years of Campbell Motors, Dundas Street, Grangemouth. Beloved husband of Edith Martin, dearly loved dad of Eileen and Duncan, father-in-law of Mark and Morag, loving papa of Molly, Thomas and Dylan, great-papa of Jack and Alfie, also a loving brother and brother-in-law. For funeral details please contact Ross Fraser Funeral Directors on 01506 826304.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
