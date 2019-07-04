Home

Brown Alexander (Alex) Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Alex, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Yvonne and Sandra, devoted papa to Rachel, Craig and Ailsa. Sadly missed. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Polmont Old Parish Church at 11 am, thereafter to Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019
