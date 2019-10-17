|
BARRON Alexander Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Forth Valley Royal
Hospital on October 11, 2019. Alexander (Alex), aged 81 years, a devoted husband of May (nee White), a much loved dad of Douglas and the late Linda, father-in-law of Roslyn and Ewan, doting papa of Leanne, Ross, Ashleigh, Jonathan and Melissa. Night, night papa. Love from Lexie, Quinn, Ava, Josh and Gabriella.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk
Crematorium on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to the MS Society and Parkinson's Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019