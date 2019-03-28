Resources More Obituaries for Alex SMITH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alex SMITH

Notice SMITH Alex Elsie and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them all in so many ways following the sad loss of Alex. Special thanks to Dr Stephen Brown and the district nurses at Meadowbank Health Centre, Polmont, the staff in Ward A32 and the Oncology Unit of Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Thanks also to Philip Hacking for his kindness and comforting service, the Grange Manor Hotel for excellent catering and William Scott's for their professionalism, support and caring attention to the funeral arrangements. The generous donation of £720 received for Macmillan Cancer Support will be passed on with the familys grateful thanks. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices