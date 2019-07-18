Resources More Obituaries for Alex BROWN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alex BROWN

Notice BROWN Alex Eileen and family wish to thank family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and attendance at Polmont Old Parish Church following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to Rev Debbie van Welie and Iain Baillie for their comforting words and members of the church for help with the funeral service. Thanks to the staff at the Leapark Hotel for their kindness and excellent catering. Grateful thanks also, to Jim Snedden and staff of William Scott Funeral Directors for their respectful service. At this time the family would like to thank Dr Islam, Shari Taylor from Strathcarron Hospice and the District Nurses from Braesview for their care of Alex. The total of £1056.40 was gratefully received and has been forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices