BARRON Alex May, Douglas and family would like to thank friends, relatives and
neighbours for all the cards, flowers, and support received. Special thanks to the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Unit 4, for their exceptional care given to Alex. Also thanks to Thomas Cuthell and sons, Celebrant Laura Gordon and The Inchyra Hotel for their expert and respectful services. The retiring collection of £500 will be split between the MS Society and Parkinson's UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019