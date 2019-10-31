Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex BARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex BARRON

Notice

Alex BARRON Notice
BARRON Alex May, Douglas and family would like to thank friends, relatives and
neighbours for all the cards, flowers, and support received. Special thanks to the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Unit 4, for their exceptional care given to Alex. Also thanks to Thomas Cuthell and sons, Celebrant Laura Gordon and The Inchyra Hotel for their expert and respectful services. The retiring collection of £500 will be split between the MS Society and Parkinson's UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -