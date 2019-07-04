Resources More Obituaries for Alan NEILSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan NEILSON

Notice NEILSON Alan Margaret and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and support received following their recent loss of Alan. Grateful thanks to everyone who attended the funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium and who kindly donated to the retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice which realised the sum of £871.02. Special thanks to all the staff at FVRH Day Meds, Haematology and AAU for their care. To Celebrant Evelyn Robertson for the lovely and fitting service and finally to the Co-op Funeralcare and the Cladhan Hotel for their services. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices