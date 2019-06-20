|
NEILSON, Alan
Suddenly, but peacefully on June 14, 2019, at FVRH, Alan, aged 73 years,much loved husband of Margaret. Loving dad to Robert and Peter,
father-in-law to Julie and Martha-Anne and a doting grandpa and
great-grandpa to Grant, Caroline, Connie, Gregor, Chloe, Emily and Kyle.Funeral to take place on Thursday, June 27, at Falkirk Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, as a retiral collection will be taken forStrathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
