Alan (Aldo) GORDON

Notice

Alan (Aldo) GORDON Notice
GORDON Alan (Aldo) The family of the late Alan (Aldo), wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Strathcarron Hospice, for their care and attention, Laura Gordon, for her kindness and comforting service, The Lodge Zetland, for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at Dundas Funeral Home and the cemetery. The retiral collection which raised £1963.63, will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
