GORDON Alan (Aldo) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice on October 11, 2019. Alan Gordon, aged 26 years. A loving son, dad, grandson, cousin and nephew. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery arriving approximately
2.15 pm. There will be a retiral offering for Strathcarron Hospice. No verse, no flowers can ever say,
The grief that's in our hearts today,
You suffered much and told so few,
You never deserved what you went through,
Your call was sudden, the shock severe,
To part with one, I loved so dear,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer son this world did hold. With love from mum, Chris, dad and Claire.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019