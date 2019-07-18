|
BROWN Aisla
(nee Gillespie) On July 15, 2019, at Strathcarron Hospice, passed peacefully, surrounded by family following a brave fight. Much loved wife of Peter, mum to Gary, Carol and Fiona, grandmother to Anna, Jenna and Ross and also extended grandchildren Dean, Thomas, Kieran and Elie. Sister to Una, Douglas and Mhairi. The family would like to thank all Aisla's friends and in particular staff at Strathcarron Hospice, for their unfailing care, compassion, support and friendship during Aisla's illness. All friends are invited to a short service at 10.45 am, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium and thereafter to join the family for refreshments at Falkirk Carmuirs Golf Club, Stirling Road, Falkirk. No flowers please but all donations to Strathcarron Hospice gratefully received.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019