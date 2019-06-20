|
McINTOSH
Aileen Aileen's Broom Court family and close friends would like to thank everyone for their kind and thoughtful support following her recent passing. Special thanks to Reverend Martin Keane, Bill Brown, Martin Jones and William Wilson for their words of comfort at her service which took place on June 12, at St Ninians United Free Church in Stirling, also thanks to William Scott Funeral Directors for their professional services, to Broom Court staff for their support and delicious funeral tea and to all who donated in excess of £240 which will be shared between Leuchie House Respite Holiday Home and MS Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
