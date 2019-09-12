|
HAIGH Aileen Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on September 6, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Aileen (nee Dunsmore), aged 57 years. A devoted wife of Richard. Beloved daughter of Annice and the late Adam Dunsmore. Loving sister of Alan and Steven, sister-in-law of Michelle and Susan and also a sadly missed aunty, niece and friend to many. The family would like to thank the wonderful team of Ward 6, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to the Maggie's Centre.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019