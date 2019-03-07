Home

Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:15
Old Grandsable Cemetery
Agnes YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Agnes Peacefully, at Grahamston House Care Home on March 3, 2019. Agnes Young (nee Charleston), aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late George and a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Falkirk Funeral Home, Hope Street, Falkirk, FK1 5AT at
10.30 am, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those
wishing to donate to Grahamston House Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
