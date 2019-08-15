|
WEBSTER Agnes
(née Williamson) Annette and family wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, sympathy messages and cards at this sad time. Heartfelt thanks to Reverend Ian Wilkie for a comforting service at Falkirk Crematorium and to everyone who attended. The generous donations received in aid of Strathcarron Hospice were much appreciated. Thanks also to Craig at the Co-operative Funeralcare for his professional support and to The Park Hotel for catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019