WEBSTER Agnes (née Williamson) Passed away peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 15, 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Annette, mother-in-law of Steve and adored grandma of Matthew and Mia.

Sad are the hearts that love you,

Silent are the tears that fall,

Living life without you,

Will be the hardest part of all.

You always thought of others first,

Your heart so kind and true,

A gentle, wise and loving soul,

We could always turn to you.

In our hearts forever. All our love from Annette and Steve x.

Love you grandma. Matthew x.

Goodnight wee one. Love always, Mia x.

Funeral will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11.30 am, where all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.