Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes WEBSTER

Notice Condolences

Agnes WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER Agnes Those special memories of you will always bring a smile,
If only we could have you back for just a little while,
Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do,
You always meant so very much and always will do to.
The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain,
But your forever in our hearts until we meet again.
From your loving sisters Christina and Margaret and their families, Richard, Steven and Sharon and kids, Alan and Sadie and kids.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.