WEBSTER Agnes Those special memories of you will always bring a smile,

If only we could have you back for just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do,

You always meant so very much and always will do to.

The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain,

But your forever in our hearts until we meet again.

From your loving sisters Christina and Margaret and their families, Richard, Steven and Sharon and kids, Alan and Sadie and kids. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019