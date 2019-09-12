|
NIMMO Adam Treasured loving memories of my darling Adam, who departed this life on September 15, 2017.
I often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
I take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheek,
Although I cannot see you there,
You're with me night and day,
For the life and love that we did share,
Death cannot never take away.
Resting in God's beautiful garden,
Bless you my darling Adam.
Until we meet again.
Love you always Sarah.
Your dearly loved son Adam and family hold you near today in thoughts, words and deeds.
Love you dad xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019