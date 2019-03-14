|
|
|
LYNN Adam Peacefully, at Wheatlands Nursing Home on March 11, 2019. Adam, aged 84 years, beloved husband of Jessie, loving dad to Julie and Adam and a sadly missed papa to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2.15 pm, to which all
friends are respectfully invited followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to CHAS.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
