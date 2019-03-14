Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
14:15
Westpark Church
Denny
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam LYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam LYNN

Notice Condolences

Adam LYNN Notice
LYNN Adam Peacefully, at Wheatlands Nursing Home on March 11, 2019. Adam, aged 84 years, beloved husband of Jessie, loving dad to Julie and Adam and a sadly missed papa to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2.15 pm, to which all
friends are respectfully invited followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to CHAS.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.