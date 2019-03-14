|
CHACKO Abraham At Strathcarron Hospice, on March 9, 2019, Abraham, aged 49 years. Beloved husband of Jini and a dearly loved dad, son and brother who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8AF, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately
2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
