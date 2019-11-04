|
|
|
MCGLASHAN Zan (Alexandra) (nee Craik) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Monday, October 28, 2019, aged 78. Beloved wife of Ken, loving mother of Euan and Fiona, also a proud gran to Sean, Alex, Sam, Gemma and Daniel. Sister of Evelyn and friend to many. The family are holding a private cremation, but there will be a service celebrating Zan's life held at Duddingston Kirk, at 11.30 am, on Tuesday, November 12, to which all her many friends are welcome. Bright clothing to be worn as this is a celebration of her 78 years of life. Donations can be given, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. After the service you will be invited to join the family for refreshments when we can recall happy memories together.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 4, 2019