STRACHAN Yvonne (nee Cowan) (Edinburgh/ Govan, Glasgow)
Peacefully, at Letham Park Nursing Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, after long illnesses bravely borne, Yvonne Strachan (formerly McCartney), loving wife of the late James Derek McCartney and the late John Scott Strachan, dearly loved mum of Stephanie and Derek, loving gran of Matthew and Josh, loving mother-in-law of Kirsty and sister-in-law of Elizabeth McLuckie. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, October 4, at
12.30 pm, to which all are invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019