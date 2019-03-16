Home

Yan HUANG

Yan HUANG Notice
HUANG Yan (Cambridge / Edinburgh)
Tragically at home, on Friday, March 8, 2019, Yan, aged 31 years. Dearly loved son of Yuanxue Huang and Xue Yuan Pei. A brilliant mind and loveable young man. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Saturday, March 30, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations can be made at the service and at www.scotmidfunerald.coop/obituaries in support of Mental Health in Children and Young People. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 229 7789.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2019
