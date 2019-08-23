|
|
|
DUNCAN Winnie (Currie)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Morlich House on Tuesday , August 20, 2019, Winnie, (formerly employed by Inland Revenue), beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of Iain, devoted mother-in-law of Linda and proud granny to Paula and Gemma. Service to be held at Currie Kirk on Thursday, August 29, at 2 pm, followed by a committal in Currie Cemetery at 2.45 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken for Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 23, 2019