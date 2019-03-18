Home

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Winifred (Winnie) SMITH

SMITH Winifred (Winnie) (Southhouse)
Suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Winnie, beloved wife of Charles (Cha), much loved mother to Sharon, Margaret, Pamela, Louise, a granny and great-gran and sister to all her family. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, March 23, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Flowers can be sent to William Purves Funeral Directors, 1 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
