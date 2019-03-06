|
McFARLANE
Wilma (Sighthill)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Wilma, wife of the late Bobby, cherished mum of David and the late James, mother-in-law of Shona, much loved nana of Eva, loving sister to Cathie and Robert and dear friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, March 14, at 11 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be made in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
