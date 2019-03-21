Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Livingston
YOUNG William (Bill) (Livingston, formerly Edinburgh)
Passed away suddenly, whilst in Spain, on Monday, March 4, 2019, William, aged 68. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his daughters Sacha and Natasha, granddaughter Charlotte, his brother Robert and all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, will go to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
